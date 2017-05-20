Dulles Greenway Collects Nearly $350,000 During Charity Drive

STERLING, Va. — Local charities are getting more than $348,000 in toll fees collected on the Dulles Greenway this week.
The Dulles Greenway, which connects Washington Dulles International Airport with Leesburg, held its 12th Annual Drive for Charity on Thursday. The Greenway said Friday that 70,761 cars drove on the Dulles Greenway during the event.
Tolls collected are being donated to six local charities and a local scholarship program. Tolls will benefit: March of Dimes, Every Citizen Has Opportunities, Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, Fresh Air/Full Care, Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy and Loudoun Free Clinic.
