John Wall finally makes his first All-NBA Team

WASHINGTON — It probably should have happened before now, but John Wall has finally made his first All-NBA team.

The NBA announced that Wall had earned All NBA Third Team honors on Thursday, with the Wizards guard receiving the fifth-most votes among players at his position from NBA media members.

Wall joins DeMar DeRozan (Raptors), DeAndre Jordan (Clippers), Jimmy Butler (Bulls) and Draymond Green (Warriors) in Third Team honors. Stephen Curry (Warriors) and Isaiah Thomas (Celtics) make up the Second Team backcourt, while James Harden (Rockets) and Russell Westbrook (Thunder) received the most votes among guards.

With 23.1 points and 10.7 assists per game (both career highs), Wall averaged a double-double in his seventh NBA season, his third straight year doing so. Wall also averaged two steals per game, a career high, and 4.2 rebounds. His .451 shooting percentage from the field was also a career high.

He also registered new career highs this season when he scored 52 points against Orlando in December, and recorded 20 assists in a game against Chicago in March, one of only three 20-assist games in the NBA this season.

Wall ranked second in the NBA — behind only Harden — in assists and tied for 18th in the league with teammate Bradley Beal in points. He was also the only player to average at least 20 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals.

“It is a great honor to be named to the All-NBA team for the first time,” Wall said in a team press released. “Although this is an individual award, I consider it to be a team accomplishment and a reflection of the success and improvement we had this season.”

“I wouldn’t be in this position without the hard work that my teammates and coaching staff put in on a daily basis and without the constant support and love from my family,” he said. “On behalf of the team, I would also like to thank our amazing fans for being there for us all season–we all look forward to reaching new levels together for years to come.”

John Wall is now eligible this summer to sign the Designated Player Veteran Extension. 4 years/$168m, $37.5m in 19-20. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 18, 2017

