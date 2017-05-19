JFK Portrait Going on Display at National Portrait Gallery

May 19, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: John F. Kennedy, National Portrait Gallery

WASHINGTON — The National Portrait Gallery is putting a portrait of John F. Kennedy on display in celebration of the 100th anniversary of his birth.

The pastel portrait by Shirley Seltzer Cooper will go on display Friday in the museum’s “Celebrate” space. It will remain on view through July 9.

The slain 35th U.S. president would have turned 100 on May 29. The portrait gallery is one of several Smithsonian institutions with events or exhibitions honoring Kennedy’s legacy. The Kennedy Center is also hosting a series of performances next week.

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

Listen