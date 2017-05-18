Trent Murphy, Legendary Childhood Reader

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation has a book fair coming up this weekend and has asked some of the players to share favorite books from childhood.

Some players went small but impactful, like defensive end Anthony Lanier who tapped his literary inspiration from the good book:

My favorite book growing up was David and Goliath. Enjoy the book fair on Saturday May 20th! #RedskinsRead — Anthony M. Lanier II (@Tspoon90) May 18, 2017

Others like rookie draft pick Ryan Anderson read one of the most iconic series of the last generation:

I enjoyed reading the entire Harry Potter series. Have fun on Saturday May 20th at the book fair! #RedskinsRead — RYAN ANDERSON (@Anderson_365) May 18, 2017

And then there’s pass rusher Trent Murphy who went for something a bit more…um…substantial:

When I was growing up I enjoyed reading the entire Encyclopedia Britannica series A-Z, enjoy! #RedskinsRead — Trent Murphy (@TMurphy_93) May 18, 2017

I thought this was supposed to encourage reading?

For anyone born in the smartphone era, that’s the equivalent of “reading Google.” The 2010 version of the 15th edition was the last to be printed on paper and spans 32 volumes and 32,640 pages. That’s more than seven times as many pages as the 4,224 in the entire Harry Potter series.

In fact, the Encyclopedia Brittanica has more pages than the totality of Harry Potter, The Bible, Lord of the Rings, Animorphs, Men of Goodwill, the Iliad and Oddysey, and the entire anthologies of Tom Clancy and Nicholas Sparks, with room to spare.

The good thing is he also found time to play football and lift weights.

