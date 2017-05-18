Ex-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes Dead at 77

Roger Ailes, the former CEO of Fox News, died Thursday morning at 77, the Drudge Report announced.

ROGER AILES DEAD — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) May 18, 2017

Drudge Report released a statement from his wife Elizabeth Ailes: “I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.”

Roger Ailes is dead, @DRUDGE_REPORT announced with statement from his wife pic.twitter.com/TGeMZQD0xA — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) May 18, 2017

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

Ailes left Fox News in July 2016 amid sexual harassment allegations. He had led the network for 20 years.

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter