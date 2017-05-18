6-Year-Old Boy Killed by Car in Southeast D.C.

May 18, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: crime, Police

WASHINGTON — A 6-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car in the 4300 block of Livingston Road in Southeast D.C., police say.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham says the collision happened around 8:27 p.m. on Wednesday. The boy, identified at Xavier Luckey, was crossing the street when he was struck. There is no crosswalk in that section of road, which is two directional and non-divided.

Luckey was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say several witnesses stayed on the scene.

The driver drove to another location, where he called 911. Authorities say the driver is cooperating with police.

Newsham says the accident was tragic and the circumstances surrounding it are unclear.

