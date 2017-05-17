WATCH: 9 Hurt, 2 Arrested in Altercation at Turkish Embassy in D.C.

(Warning: This post contains explicit content, viewer discretion is advised.)

WASHINGTON — Authorities say nine people were hurt and two arrests were made during an altercation at the Turkish ambassador’s residence in the U.S. capital.

At least 9 people were injured yesterday outside the Turkish Embassy in DC after Erdogan guards attacked protesters. pic.twitter.com/Eh9fBWqyZ2 — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) May 17, 2017

Doug Buchanan, a DC Fire and EMS spokesman, says two of those hurt were seriously injured and were taken to hospitals by ambulance. He said by phone that emergency personnel were called to the residence about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Aggressive attack by pro-Erdogan supporters on protesters in Washington DC near Turkey ambassador's residence an hour ago #TwitterKurds #US pic.twitter.com/Koefh8qHAJ — Mare (@nighttides) May 16, 2017

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Dustin Sternbeck says the altercation broke out between two groups but he didn’t elaborate on the circumstances. He says two people were arrested, including one who was charged with assaulting a police officer.

The altercation came the same day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Donald Trump at the White House. The State Department declined to comment.

