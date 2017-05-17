Trea Turner: More Than Just a Really, Really Fast Guy

WASHINGTON — Trea Turner is really, really fast. But he would like it known that he’s more than just a runner.

With 18 home runs in less than 130 career games, including four bolts in 28 games this season, he’s clearly packing some punch.

And when he was slotted in center field last season due to Danny Espinosa’s defensive acumen, Turner proved how versatile he could be in the field.

But this season, he’s proving to be an exceptional shortstop, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are learning that the hard way. On Tuesday night, he pulled off both of these gems:

Not bad for a game, but then he followed it up with this stellar diving catch-and-throw sequence.

Trea Turner is making highlight reel plays a #ScheduledTweet. pic.twitter.com/cpqxa2l1ds — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 18, 2017

These are hardly the only highlight reel plays the young Nationals star has made in the field this season, and with more than three-quarters of the season still to go, there’s still plenty of time for him to add to the tape.

