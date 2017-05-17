Maryland Medical Marijuana Panel OK’s First Grow License

LA PLATA, Md. — The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission has given final approval to the first company in the state to grow marijuana.

The Baltimore Sun reports the panel approved the license for ForwardGro Wednesday during a meeting in LaPlata.

The company was one of 15 others to be named as finalists last year. The commission’s decision comes more than four years after the state legalized medical marijuana.

The decision comes as a company that wasn’t named as a finalist is seeking an emergency motion in court to block the commission from issuing any final licenses. Alternative Medicine Maryland asked a Baltimore judge to issue a temporary injunction on Monday.

The company contends regulators didn’t consider racial diversity when awarding preliminary licenses, as required by law.

