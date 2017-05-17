For 1 Day, Dulles Greenway Tolls Going to Charity

May 17, 2017 8:22 PM

STERLING, Va. — For one day, tolls collected on the Dulles Greenway are going to charity.

Thursday is the 12th Annual Drive for Charity. Tolls collected during the day on the 14-mile Dulles Greenway, which connects Washington Dulles International Airport with Leesburg, are being donated to six local charities and a local scholarship program.

Tolls will benefit: March of Dimes, Every Citizen Has Opportunities, Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, Fresh Air/Full Care, Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy and Loudoun Free Clinic

Last year more than $330,000 was raised for charity during the 11th Annual Drive for Charity.

