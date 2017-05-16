Marcin Gortat wants to speak to his agent, see if Wizards are still ‘right fit’

WASHINGTON — The Wizards are still reeling from their Game 7 elimination by the Celtics Monday evening, especially Marcin Gortat, who had some things to get off his chest the following morning.

The Wizards big man unloaded on “freakin idiots” pointing to his low scoring production — he scored six points on 33.3 percent shooting from the field in Game 7 — as somehow being evidence of a poor performance.

Junkies: ‘I would take a bag of balls over Ian Mahinmi’

“I know there’s a lot of fricking idiots looking directly at the column with the points telling me that you scored only four, six points,” Gortat told reporters Tuesday. “The team lost because of you. That’s how it is. That’s how people picture that. But people that know basketball, they know what I bring to the table. At the end of the day, it is what it is.”

Gortat, who has two years remaining on his five-year, $60 million deal, says he plans to speak with his agent this summer to figure out “if this is the right fit.” Ian Mahinmi is entering the second year of a four-year, $64 million deal he signed with the Wizards last offseason.

Marcin Gortat said this summer he's going to speak with agent & figure out "if this is the right fit." — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) May 16, 2017

“There’s no secret that the NBA goes into small lineups, into a lot of shooting percentages-wise,” Gortat said when asked about leading the NBA in screened assists, a statistic the reporter suggested might be redefining the center position.

“People don’t throw up balls to the post-ups anymore because percentage-wise it’s better to shoot a few more threes, even if you miss them,” he said. “The ones you make, you’re going to collect more points than scoring on the post. So it’s not a secret.”

“At the same time, somebody has to take sacrifices on this team,” Gortat said. “We can’t have five guys scoring every game 20 points. It’s impossible. Nobody can do that. That’s why somebody has to be responsible for collecting rebounds and settings screens, and somebody else has got to score.”

Clearly still frustrated by the series outcome, Gortat — who is known to vent to reporters after elimination games — said he felt he sacrificed more than most players on the team this season.

“That’s how it is on this team,” he said. “I felt like this year it was me who was doing a lot of sacrificing. I’ve got one of the most underappreciated positions in the NBA. Nobody respects centers anymore. Nobody looks at them as a valuable piece. I’ve been doing a lot of different things for the team to win. First of all, I was available for 103 games. I think that’s a huge thing and people don’t understand that, so it is what it is.”

Got a chance to ask Gortat about him leading the NBA in screened assists and how that stat could be redefining the center position pic.twitter.com/z8XD7jrhcE — Troy Haliburton (@TroyHalibur) May 16, 2017

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter