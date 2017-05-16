Celtics Planned on John Wall Tiring Out, Marcus Smart says

Entering a decisive Game 7 Monday night, the Celtics were betting on winning the war of attrition against the Wizards.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks rode his stars to the finish line, with Bradley Beal logging 45 minutes to John Wall’s 44, while backup guard Brandon Jennings was only on the court for five minutes.

Marcus Smart, who came off a deeper Celtics’ bench but logged substantial minutes (29), tells MassLive.com he had a feeling Wall would eventually wear down.

“He definitely did,” Smart said. “He took [eight] threes and hit one. We played them at their place, he hit a couple, the game-winner.”

What’s more, Boston strategized for Wall — who went scoreless on four shots (with six assists) in the fourth quarter — to break down.

“His legs were just gone,” Smart said. “That’s what we just kept telling our guys, our coaching staff kept telling us, ‘Just keep playing. Make sure he sees two or three. He’s going to wear down. In Game 7, legs are gone.’ And it does play a role and a big factor.”

