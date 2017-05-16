Bryce Harper Reaches New Home Run Milestone

WASHINGTON — With Tuesday night’s home run, Bryce Harper can officially cross Pittsburgh off the list of cities where he has gone yard. That list now includes every National League city.

It wasn’t a freebie either, as Harper came several feet from hitting it completely out of the stadium.

With his 417 ft bomb at PNC Park, Bryce Harper has now homered in every NL ballpark. pic.twitter.com/wFwWAIpH2f — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 17, 2017

Over the course of his six seasons in the major leagues, Harper has played in 27 MLB stadiums, hitting at least one home run in all but four of them.

The last stadiums on his MLB hit list are U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Progressive Field in Cleveland, Comerica Park in Detroit, MinuteMaid Park in Houston, as well as the following stadiums where he has never played: Target Field in Minnesota, Angel Stadium of Anaheim and the Oakland Coliseum.

His favorite ballpark for power, besides Nationals Park, is CitizensBank Park in Philadelphia, where he has 12 home runs in 38 career games.

