5 Orange Line Stations Closed for a Month

Starting Tuesday, Orange Line riders in D.C. and Maryland need to adjust their commutes for the latest SafeTrack surge.

Five Orange Line stations are closed for the next month: New Carrollton, Landover and Cheverly in Maryland, and Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue in the District. The surge is in effect through June 15, 2017.

Buses are replacing trains on the portion of the Orange Line that’s shut down. Limited free shuttle buses are running every 30 minutes between New Carrollton and Stadium Armory.

Free express shuttle buses are running more frequently to connect to Blue Line stations for quicker, easier transfers to the Metro:

Minnesota Ave to Stadium-Armory

Deanwood to Capitol Heights

Cheverly to Morgan Blvd

Landover and New Carrollton to Morgan Blvd

Orange Line trains are operating near normal service — every six to eight minutes — between Vienna and Largo Town Center.

On the Silver Line, trains are running every 12 minutes between Wiehle-Reston East and Stadium-Armory.

Keep in mind that during midday and evenings trains are running every 12 minutes, and after 10 p.m. trains will run every 20 minutes.

The Prince George’s County bus service is a good alternative to the Metro. Buses operates from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Check out the schedule here.

Find MetroBus maps, schedules and more here.

