Redskins 2017 Training Camp Schedule

May 15, 2017 11:41 AM By Chris Lingebach
The Washington Redskins have announced their 2017 training camp schedule, with 23 public practices open to the public in Richmond, Va.

Training camp opens to the public Thursday, July 27. Admission is free for all fans planning to attend, with online registration opening in early June. Fan Appreciation Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, a 1:30 p.m. practice that day.

The full practice schedule is listed below. Dates and times are subject to change.

Redskins Training Camp 2017 Practice Dates/Times

Thursday, July 27 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice

Friday, July 28 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice

Saturday, July 29 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice

Monday, July 31 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 1 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice

Wed., Aug. 2 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Special Teams Practice

Thursday, Aug. 3 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice

Saturday, Aug. 5 (Fan Appreciation Day) — 1:30 p.m. Practice

Sunday, Aug. 6 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice

Monday, Aug. 7 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 8 — 1:35 p.m. Practice

Saturday, Aug. 12 — 1:35 p.m. Practice

Sunday, Aug. 13 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice

