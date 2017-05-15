Redskins 2017 Training Camp Schedule

The Washington Redskins have announced their 2017 training camp schedule, with 23 public practices open to the public in Richmond, Va.
Training camp opens to the public Thursday, July 27. Admission is free for all fans planning to attend, with online registration opening in early June. Fan Appreciation Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, a 1:30 p.m. practice that day.
The full practice schedule is listed below. Dates and times are subject to change.
Redskins Training Camp 2017 Practice Dates/Times
Thursday, July 27 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice
Friday, July 28 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice
Saturday, July 29 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice
Monday, July 31 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice
Tuesday, Aug. 1 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice
Wed., Aug. 2 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Special Teams Practice
Thursday, Aug. 3 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice
Saturday, Aug. 5 (Fan Appreciation Day) — 1:30 p.m. Practice
Sunday, Aug. 6 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice
Monday, Aug. 7 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice
Tuesday, Aug. 8 — 1:35 p.m. Practice
Saturday, Aug. 12 — 1:35 p.m. Practice
Sunday, Aug. 13 — 10:35 a.m. Walkthrough; 3:00 p.m. Practice
