LOOK: Nationals Fans Wait On Absurdly Long Lines For Trea Turner Bobbleheads

The Washington Nationals are off to a sensational start in the early stages of the 2017 season and fans are flocking to games in droves to watch the team with the best record in the National League (24-13) play.

Fans are actually showing up in large numbers well before game time, but not just with excitement at seeing their NL East-leading club hit the field to play ball.

On Sunday night fans came out in droves to Nationals Park well before game time just to get their hands on a bobblehead of 23-year-old Nationals shortstop Trea Turner.

Photos of the gate area surrounding Nationals Park showed throngs of fans at the entrance hoping to be one of the first 25,000 people into the stadium to ensure that they’d receive a bobblehead of the up-and-coming Turner.

Slight wait to get into Nats Park for the night game. pic.twitter.com/cq62VVQGMB — Heung-Min GustafSon (@kgustafson) May 14, 2017

Waiting in line to get in #Nats Park! Lots of folks want to make sure they get their bobblehead. 👍🏻⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Wb2B6jfRXN — charlcies (@charlcies) May 14, 2017

Here’s why the lines were so long for fans attempting to get their hands on a bobblehead, per the Washington Post.

The Nationals announced that the Turner bobbleheads would be given out ahead of Sunday’s second game at 7:05 p.m. and that gates would open 1½ hours after the last out of the first game, or 6 p.m., whichever was later. That ended up being 6:10 p.m., which, as it turned out, was not enough time to get everyone in the park in time for Max Scherzer’s first pitch. There are often lines for bobblehead giveaways, but Sunday’s split doubleheader meant fans with tickets to both games had to exit the ballpark after the first game and join the crowd that had already gathered for the second game.

We can only imagine what the lines will look like for Max Scherzer snow globe night on May 24.