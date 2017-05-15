Fire Starts at Fire Station in Virginia

May 15, 2017 12:15 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Officials believe a parked fire truck caused a blaze at a Virginia fire station.

Capt. Mark Menton of Fairfax County Fire & Rescue says the alarms were heard about 1 a.m. Sunday. He says the 11 firefighters and paramedics on duty at the time were able to escape the blaze and jump into action.

Officials believe a fire truck that was parked in the station caught fire and spread to the attic area. The flames went through the roof of the building, melted equipment and torched the truck. It took about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators are trying to figure out exactly how the firetruck caught fire.

