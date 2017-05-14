Robert Griffin III Announces Wedding Vows II, Baby II

WASHINGTON — Robert Griffin III had a Mother’s Day he won’t soon forget, announcing the pregnancy of his second child and plans to wed his second wife, Grete Sadeiko.

Happy Mothers Day to my Fiancée and our baby's mother to be!!! 😘 pic.twitter.com/wsicb7xK9h — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 14, 2017

In a statement, Sadeiko confirmed that she said yes, as well as some timing of the baby: “Today was the happiest day of my life and the last 8 months have been the most exciting time ever. We are one month away from welcoming our beautiful baby into this world.”

It’s a bit of a whirlwind development after Griffin III filed for divorce his first wife, Rebecca Liddicoat, last August. According to TMZ, that divorce only recently became finalized. Griffin III’s second child is due 10 months after the process was initiated.

It was on Griffin III’s birthday two years ago that the then-married couple announced the pregnancy for his first child, Reese Ann Griffin, born on May 21, 2015.

A lot has happened for Griffin III in the last two years.

In addition to his public divorce and beginning his public romance with Sadeiko, he has also hit rock bottom in his career, cut from the Washington Redskins and flaming out in one season with the Cleveland Browns.

Last season, Griffin III played five games for the Browns, passing for just 886 yards and rushing for 190 more. This was not enough to get a welcome back from Cleveland, as he was released before the draft, halfway through his two-year, $15 million deal.

He has since gotten no bites in free agency. Now, after the draft, as teams are planning for offseason workouts and training camp in August, Griffin III is moving ahead with his personal life while his professional prospects are in limbo.

