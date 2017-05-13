WATCH: Phil Chenier’s Pump-Up Message to Wizards Fans

WASHINGTON — When CSN Mid-Atlantic and the Wizards decided not to renew local legend Phil Chenier’s contract after this season, the city was outraged.

A member of the last great Washington basketball team, Chenier has been part of the organization for more than 45 years, either in a playing or broadcasting capacity.

But always a gentleman, Chenier hasn’t publicly called out the team, or the station, for their decision. Instead, he’s remained a company man and has used his influence for good. At least, if you’re a Wizards fan.

Here’s his latest contribution to the team, a short pump-up video that played in the Verizon Center during Game 6, which was, of course, a Wizards win.

