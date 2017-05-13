Ryan Kerrigan Sounds Ready to Get Back to Football

WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan can do many impressive things on a gridiron, like beat a double-team for a sack, shed an offensive tackle to squash a running back, or even take an interception back for a touchdown.
But golf, even for a charitable cause, is not like football. And from the sounds of it, Kerrigan might be ready to hang up the clubs and get back to the pads:
Hang in there, Kerrigan, full-team workouts are only a few weeks away.
