Ryan Kerrigan Sounds Ready to Get Back to Football

May 13, 2017 12:08 AM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: golf, Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan can do many impressive things on a gridiron, like beat a double-team for a sack, shed an offensive tackle to squash a running back, or even take an interception back for a touchdown.

But golf, even for a charitable cause, is not like football. And from the sounds of it, Kerrigan might be ready to hang up the clubs and get back to the pads:

Hang in there, Kerrigan, full-team workouts are only a few weeks away.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

Listen