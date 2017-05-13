Man Who Killed 5 in Crash Skips out on Sentencing

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A driver who pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed five people in a Washington suburb has skipped out on his sentencing.

A spokesman for the Prince George’s County state’s attorney’s office says Kenneth Kelley didn’t show up for his sentencing hearing on Friday. Kelley pleaded guilty in March to charges including, five counts of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

A judge issued a warrant for Kelley’s arrest. The state’s attorney’s office spokesman, John Erzen, says county sheriff’s deputies are looking for Kelley.

Erzen says Kelley was on GPS monitoring, which was a condition of his being allowed to stay out of jail. But he says Kelley’s GPS monitor was removed earlier this week under unknown circumstances.

Kelley’s defense attorney didn’t immediately return a message.

