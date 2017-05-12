PHOTOS: 2 Sought After Noose Found at Maryland Middle School

May 12, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: anne arundel middle school

CROFTON, Md. — Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with a noose that was found hanging outside a Maryland middle school.

Anne Arundel County police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report from an administrator at Crofton Middle School saying a teacher saw a noose hanging from an exterior light fixture Thursday morning. The noose was immediately removed by a custodian.

Investigators say they recovered school surveillance footage of two people gaining access to the roof of the building and placing the noose.

In a letter sent home to parents Thursday, Principal Nuria Williams called the incident extremely disturbing on many levels and said the school will not tolerate such messages.

