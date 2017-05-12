Metro Fares, Hours and Schedule to Change June 25

Metro approved changes to increase fare on bus and rail lines and cut service a few months ago, now we have an official date on the fare changes.

Metro announces the change in fare rates will begin on June 25. Metro peak rail fare will increase fare by $0.10, off-peak rail fare by $0.25 and bus fare by $0.25.

The changes are being made as, “part of an effort to rightsize service, close a budget gap and provide needed time for new categories of preventive maintenance to improve safety and reliability,” according to Metro.

In addition to the raised prices, the plan will also increase the wait time between trains and ultimately also eliminate bus routes deemed inefficient.

Metrorail will operate from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

Rail Service Changes (via WMATA Press release)

Trains will depart endpoints every 8 minutes on each line.

At stations served by more than one line, trains will arrive every 3-4 minutes.

Additional Red Line service will run between Grosvenor and Silver Spring, resulting in trains arriving every 4 minutes between those stations.

Service will become more frequent for Blue Line riders, where trains are now scheduled every 12 minutes.

Read the release here.

