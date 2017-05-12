John Wall Motivated by Celtics’ ‘Funeral Wardrobe’

WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards point guard John Wall came into Friday night’s game with 10,029 career NBA points between the regular and postseasons. With seconds left in the fourth quarter, his team trailing by two and the season literally hanging in the balance, Wall took the in-bounds and launched a shot from beyond the arc.

It’s a shot he had taken exactly six times in his career–a three-pointer to put his team on top with less than 10 seconds remaining–and he had never landed it before. This time, he sank it through the net, breathing life and hope into a team that was seconds from elimination:

Here’s a look at that pass from the courtside seats:

Here’s what the shot looked like with a better look at the Verizon Center faithful:

Here’s what the call sounded like in Korean:

After the game, Wall spoke with ESPN court reporter Lisa Salters and immediately cited Boston’s disrespect in the lead up to Game 6.

“I ain’t going home,” he said, shaking his head. “Don’t come to my city wearing all black, talking about ‘it’s a funeral.’ I worked too hard for this. All we asked for was Game 7, 50-50 [chance to win]. These are unbelievable fans. Without them, we wouldn’t have won this game.”

"Don't come to my city, wearing all black, talking about it's a funeral." pic.twitter.com/iYm1C5yYv1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2017

With regards to wardrobe, Wall elaborated in his post-game press conference that he heard from family that the Celtics were wearing all-black, imitating a move that the Wizards had pulled on the Celtics during the regular season.

The bad blood started when Jae Crowder jabbed Wall in the nose after a contentious game in January, leading to a multi-player scrum. In the aftermath, Bradley Beal and Wall made the decision to coordinate the team’s “fun-er-al” outfits.

Upon hearing the news, at the time, Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas called the Wizards’ fashion statement “cute.” After Game 6 on Friday, Thomas downplayed any connection, saying that there was no coordinated outfit among the Celtics.

“I wear black all the time. I was the first one in the gym too, so I didn’t see nobody else wearing it,” he said with a shrug. “It’s the playoffs–you should be motivated by anything. I don’t think they were motivated by just that. It’s Game 6 and their season was on the line, just like we’re motivated for Game 7.”

