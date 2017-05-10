Nats GM Predicts Game 7 Victory for Capitals over Penguins

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals, Nationals and Wizards will all be playing simultaneously with a chance to bring back the D.C. sports trifecta Wednesday evening.

Mike Rizzo will have one eye on his phone tonight as his club’s hockey and basketball counterparts look to secure victories in their respective series, the Wizards going for a 3-2 series lead against the Celtics and the Capitals looking to eliminate the Penguins in Game 7 at Verizon Center.

The Nationals General Manager and President of Baseball Operations was asked about his fellow D.C. teams as part of the Burke & Herbert Bank Fan Question of the Week during his weekly appearance with The Sports Junkies Wednesday morning.

Will Mike Rizzo check his phone tonight for updates on Caps Game 7 and Wiz Game 5? — Kenny in Laurel

“No question about it. No doubt about it,” Rizzo said. “As you guys may remember, when the Caps were down in the last series, I called Caps in six. You remember it. Tee it up.”

“The Caps are the better team,” he later provided some hockey analysis. “They’ve got a wounded Penguins team. [Sidney] Crosby’s not 100 percent. They’ve got a few guys nicked up. They’ve been the more dominant team the whole series and I think the Pens are fortunate it’s 3-3. You play the whole regular season to get this Game 7 at your building, it’s gonna be rocking and the Caps are gonna win this one.”

The Nationals host the Orioles across town for the third game of their four-game home-and-home series. The Orioles won the first two games in Baltimore. The Wizards travel to Boston for Game 5 of their second round series.

