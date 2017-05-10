Drink & Food Specials for D.C. Sports’ Huge Night

WASHINGTON — Wednesday night could be the most meaningful nights in D.C. sports in quite some time.
The Caps face off against the Penguins in Game 7 at Verizon, the Wizards are in Boston for a pivotal Game 5 against the,and the Orioles will be visiting Nationals Park in the Battle of the Beltways.
The stakes are high; the Caps hope to live up to their second straight Presidents’ Trophy and reach a conference final.
The Wizards, who haven’t won anything meaningful since they were the still the Bullets many years ago, hope to take a huge step towards advancing to a conference final where they would see LeBron James and the Cavs.
All in all, there will be a ton of nervous fans watching tonight. Ya know what’s good for the nerves sometimes? A nice refreshment.
Here are some local bars doing drink and food specials for the big night in D.C. sports:
- Sudhouse D.C. is having happy hour all night. They also apparently have pop corn at the bar, and it’s up for grabs.
- Penn Social will have the Wizards game on upstairs and the Caps game on downstairs. Oh, and they’ll have happy hour from 4-7.
- Civil Cigar Lounge have $8 Basil Hayden Manhattans and $10“Les Boulez.”
- Parlay DC Sports Bar & Lounge has an early start to happy hour at 3 p.m–with $5 Titos cocktails, $6 Moscow Mules, and half-off on chicken wings.
- Mister Days Sports Rock Cafe in Clarendon, VA will show the game on their video walls with sound and have drink specials during each game.
- The Big Hunt in Dupont Circle has done half-priced pizza for Caps games and beer specials.
- Caddies in Bethesda has over 42 TV’s with an extended happy hour Caps and Wizards fans can enjoy.
- First Down Sports Bar & Grill in Fairfax, Virgnia has happy hour from 3 to 8 p.m. and wings for under a dollar until 9 p.m.
- Decades will have a game five viewiing party for the Washington Wizards, with a nice rooftop view.
- The Blaguard in Adams Morgan will have half-priced burgers from 5 p.m. tonight. Fill up while you are at it.
Godspeed and good luck, DMV.
