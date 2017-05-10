Drink & Food Specials for D.C. Sports’ Huge Night

WASHINGTON — Wednesday night could be the most meaningful nights in D.C. sports in quite some time.

The Caps face off against the Penguins in Game 7 at Verizon, the Wizards are in Boston for a pivotal Game 5 against the,and the Orioles will be visiting Nationals Park in the Battle of the Beltways.

The stakes are high; the Caps hope to live up to their second straight Presidents’ Trophy and reach a conference final.

The Wizards, who haven’t won anything meaningful since they were the still the Bullets many years ago, hope to take a huge step towards advancing to a conference final where they would see LeBron James and the Cavs.

All in all, there will be a ton of nervous fans watching tonight. Ya know what’s good for the nerves sometimes? A nice refreshment.

Here are some local bars doing drink and food specials for the big night in D.C. sports:

Godspeed and good luck, DMV.

