D.C. Three: Wizards Start Last But Score First

WASHINGTON — If the Washington Nationals, Capitals and Wizards are planning to tally a winning trifecta on Wednesday night, they are off to a poor start.

The Nats started at home against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:05, a continuation of the Beltways Series that has more meaning than ever before. Despite the fact that the Orioles swept the first part of the series in Baltimore, the Nats and O’s both entered Wednesday night as the best teams in the National and American leagues.

The Nats started Stephen Strasburg who gave up a leadoff double but escaped the first inning unscathed. He was not so lucky in the second inning, giving up a three-run rally, including putting opposing pitcher Wade Miley on base.

The Caps defended home ice at the Verizon Center in a do-or-die Game 7 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins. This is the fourth time that the Caps and Pens have gone the distance in a playoff series, with Pittsburgh winning each of the first three series.

The Capitals had opportunities, including on power plays, and ripped off 10 shots against Marc Andre-Fleury. They also killed a Pens power play and finished the first period in a scoreless affair.

The Wizards, meanwhile, entered a critical Game 5 in Boston, where they lost two games by an average of 11 points to start the series. The game tipped off at 8 p.m., nearly a full hour after the Nats’ first pitch, but they still scored first among D.C. teams.

John Wall drew first blood in the game, tallying a pull-up jump shot. The Wizards would actually build a 4-0 lead before badly slipping, at one point trailing 6-16 and later 12-24.

At the end of the first quarter, the score is 21-35 in favor of Boston.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Nats finally got a run on the board. The O’s answered in the top of the fifth inning with a two-run home run from Mark Trumbo.

The Caps will hope for better offensive execution in the second period.

Let’s just say, if D.C. sports fans are hoping for a trifecta, they will need to cheer for some dramatic comebacks.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.