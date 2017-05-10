8 Arrested on Child Solicitation Charges After Fairfax Co. Police Sting

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police have arrested eight men after detectives in Fairfax County conducted a sting operation targeting online sexual predators.

Fairfax County Police said Monday that the arrests occurred after a recent three-day investigation. Detectives went online posing as juveniles. Shortly after doing so, police said the detectives began receiving solicitations and sexually explicit images from the men.

The eight were taken into custody after trying to arrange to meet the detectives posing as juveniles.

Charges against the men include computer solicitation of a minor, solicitation of a minor for prostitution, attempted indecent liberties and attempted indecent exposure.

The police report emphasizes that this type of crime is prevalent within Fairfax County and encourages parents to monitor their children’s online activity “not only for predators who want to engage in physical contact, but also for those who wish to send or receive pornographic images from children.”

