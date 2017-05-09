Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In Washington DC

So much detail goes into planning a memorable wedding including picking the perfect place to take wedding photos. There are many fantastic options for wedding locations in the Washington D.C. area. Couples can choose from beautiful gardens to iconic buildings. Here are five area locations that provide a variety of different backdrops in just one spot.
2400 15th St. N.W.
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 895-6000
www.nps.gov
Historic Meridian Hill Park is the location of long gone mansion that once served as the home of departing President John Quincy Adams. The 12 acre property offers many opportunities for photos. It has grand stairs, lush landscapes, and unique fountains as backdrop. A national park, Meridian Hill Park is free to use.
1964 Independence Ave. S.W.
Washington, DC 20227
(202) 426-6841
www.nps.gov
Completed in 1931, the DC War Memorial was built to honor the Washington, D.C. residents who died in service during World War I. It is a domed structure supported with Doric columns and surrounding by tall trees. Built with beautiful white Vermont marble, the memorial makes a wonderful setting for wedding photos. It is also on federal park land and free to use.
1750 Crystal Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
(703) 769-8200
www.crystalcity.org
On any given weekend, it is common to see multiple couples waiting their turns for pictures at Crystal City Water Park. The park is richly landscaped with beautiful trees and tall grasses. Its central attraction is a curvy wall with cascading water. Its waterfall-like appearance is a magnet for wedding photographers. The park is open to the public and free to use.
1800 Glenallan Ave.
Wheaton, MD 20902
(301) 962-1404
www.montgomeryparks.org
Brookside Gardens is one of the most beautiful parks in the Washington, D..C. metro area. Part of Montgomery Parks, it is 50-acres of appealing nature. There are ponds, fountains and other water features, gazebos, benches, tree canopies, and a variety of floral gardens, While there is free general admission fee visit the park, a fee is charged for visitors who are using the park for wedding photos. A one-hour photography session permit provides non-exclusive access to all 50 acres of outdoor garden areas.
East Capitol Street N.E. and First Street S.E.
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 226-8000
www.visitthecapitol.gov
For a patriotic inspired wedding photo, the U.S. Capitol is a wonderful background. Its recently refurbished dome now offers stunning architectural details One of the most popular spots for capturing the building is from the Senate Fountain on the north side of the building. The fountain and surrounding landscape greatly add to photo. Another interesting angle is from the base of Capital Hill on the west side of the on the building. There is no fee to take photos at the U.S. Capitol; however, the Capitol Police often have little patience for visitors taking wedding photos..