WATCH: Sidney Crosby is Not Here to Make Friends

WASHINGTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins may not win on home ice Monday night, but Sidney Crosby seemed hellbent on making sure he dealt out some punishment to the Washington Capitals players.

He got into extended extra-curricular sessions with Jay Beagle, Dmitry Orlove and the boards behind the Caps net. First, his headfirst slide into the boards that caused the arena palpitations:

Sidney Crosby, who was only just cleared to return from a concussion, took a hard, head-first fall into the boards pic.twitter.com/m0A6K2CWME — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) May 9, 2017

In a race for the puck in front of Braden Holtby, Crosby got swept up in front of John Carlson and Patric Hornqvist. When the race ended in a dogpile, Crosby’s head was the last thing between three bodies and the glass.

Crosby has a history of concussions, once missing an entire season in his prime. More recently, he missed Game 4 after being fouled on an unfortunate, awkward hit from Matt Niskanen in Game 3. But Crosby suffered no ill effects from this hit–it just seemed to make him angrier.

So he took out so rage on Orlov near center ice:

NBC highlighted the night Crosby has had physically; here's a little battle between him and Orlov. pic.twitter.com/A781xaCzLY — Shane O'Donnell (@shane1342o) May 9, 2017

Then, later in the game, he did battle with Beagle in front of the Caps’ goal. Crosby even took some liberties with high-sticking to Beagle’s neck, and the two players were eventually separated by officials:

Crosby and Beagle fighting for net-front presence is quite something. pic.twitter.com/qE143KU0gB — Shane O'Donnell (@shane1342o) May 9, 2017

So no, after missing a game in a series that is destined for Game 7, Crosby is not here to make friends with Caps players. And they probably wouldn’t have it any other way.

