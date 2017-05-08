WATCH: Every Capitals’ Goal From Game 6

May 8, 2017 11:12 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: NHL Playoffs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals have lived and died by the smallest of margins during this Stanley Cup Playoff run, with nine of 12 games decided by one goal. The other two games were multi-goal losses, and the Caps were down to their last chance.

They picked a good time to find a big win.

The Caps got first blood and maintained a small lead until the third period when they opened up a 5-0 lead. Here’s a look back at the Caps magic that carried them to victory on the road in Pittsburgh, forcing a Game 7:

1-0: T.J. Oshie, 1st Period, 7:19

2-0: Andre Burakovsky, 2nd Period, 13:24

3-0: Nicklas Backstrom, 3rd Period, 19:44

4-0: John Carlson, 3rd Period, 8:43

5-0: Andre Burakovsky, 3rd Period, 7:31

With a 5-0 lead, the Caps were guilty of bending, allowing two goals with less than four minutes remaining. Ultimately, the team in desperate need of a road win did just that and brought the series finale home to Washington.

 

