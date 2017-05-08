Three Montgomery Co. Cities Named in Top 10 of Most Diverse US Cities

Three, yes, three different Montgomery County cities were in the top ten of Wallethub’s list of the most diverse cities in America.

Here’s how Wallethub came up with the rankings:

This final installment combines household diversity and religious diversity with our previous reports on socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity and economic diversity. WalletHub’s analysts tallied the scores across the five major diversity categories for 501 of the largest cities in order to determine the most kaleidoscopic places in America.

Silver Spring has the highest ranking, coming in at five. Gaithersburg followed closely behind at seven, with Germantown rounding out the trio at number nine.

Maryland has the most top ten cities ranked on the list, Texas has two cities; Houston and Dallas. California also has two cities; Los Angeles and Long Beach.

New York ranked number one on the list with Jersey City, New Jersey coming in second.

The East coast beat out the West coast in representation in the top 10 of the rankings, with six East coast cities named.

Read the full report here.

