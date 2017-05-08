Police Re-Arrest School Security Officer Facing Sex Charges

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County authorities say a high school security official has been re-arrested for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old student he had been ordered to stay away from after an earlier arrest.

WTOP reports that 57-year-old Mark Yantsos of Gaithersburg was rearrested Friday after multiple meetings with the girl, including one in which he allegedly had sex with her.

Yantsos, the Richard Montgomery High School security team leader, was charged last month with sexual abuse of a minor and fourth-degree sex offense involving the girl. He was released at that time on $75,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the girl.

But court documents allege that Yantsos violated the terms of his bond by meeting several times with the girl in late April and early May.

