Man Posing as Maintenance Worker Sexually Assaults Arlington Woman

WASHINGTON — Arlington County police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a resident of an apartment building after posing as a maintenance worker.

The alleged assault happened around 9:45 a.m. at The Atrium in the 1500 block of Key Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, according to Fox 5.

News outlets report that the man entered the building through the parking garage Sunday morning and knocked on multiple apartment doors, announcing himself as a maintenance worker. He scuffled with the victim after she opened her door and then sexually assaulted her.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants and had a backpack.

ADDITIONAL SUSPECT PHOTOS: Help us identify this sexual assault suspect. Call 703.558.2222 with information. https://t.co/MrHyH0SLva pic.twitter.com/EgEinsN2Gp — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) May 8, 2017

The incident sent the victim to the hospital with significant injuries, police say.

