Coach to Buy Kate Spade for $2.4 Billion

May 8, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Coach, Kate Spade, Shopping

NEW YORK — Coach will spend $2.4 billion for Kate Spade, tying together two premier brands in the luxury goods sector that have fought to snare younger shoppers.

Noting that crucial demographic, Coach Inc. CEO Victor Luis said in a company release Monday that Kate Spade has a “strong awareness among consumers, especially millennials.”

Coach will pay $18.50 per share of Kate Spade & Company. That’s a 9 percent premium to its Friday closing price of $16.97.

The boards of both New York companies have approved the deal, which is targeted to close in the third quarter.

Kate Spade’s stock surged more than 8 percent before the opening bell.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press and CBS D.C. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us

Listen Live

Listen