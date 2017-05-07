The Wizards have Figured Out how to Dominate

WASHINGTON — The Wizards tied the series with the Boston Celtics at two games apiece on Sunday, but it’s hard to argue who has been the better team so far.

The Wizards have outscored the Celtics by a whopping 25 points over the four games, and they had two chances to steal Game 2 at the buzzer before they eventually lost by 10 in overtime.

Of course, Washington could lead every game for 47 minutes and 58 seconds, but if Boston takes the lead for the final two seconds, the Celtics win every time. So don’t put too much into the total point differential and lead split.

However, it’s hard to ignore what the Wizards have done in Games 3 and 4.

In Game 3, Washington strung together a 22-point run that turned a 12-12 game into a blowout that never really got very close.

In Game 4, the Wizards trailed early before an absolute masterpiece of a third quarter changed everything — a 26-0 run was the primary catalyst that time.

A 26-0 run by the @WashWizards sparked a huge 3rd quarter for WAS! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/w51AYgAGEM — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2017

In each of those games, the Wizards won the decisive quarter (1st in Game 3, 3rd in Game 4) by 22 points.

At times in each of the past two games, the Wizards have been the most explosive team in the NBA playoffs. They’re getting stops on defense, and the offense is functioning as an individual unit to find the open man.

And it hasn’t hurt that John Wall has been virtually unstoppable all postseason, averaging 29 points, 11 assists, 2 steals and 1 block per game — and that was before he cobbled together a 27-point, 12-assist, 5-steal, 1-block game on Sunday night to even the series.

http://washington.cbslocal.com/2017/05/07/john-wall-is-a-literal-wizard/

If the Wizards can’t beat the Celtics in Boston, this is all irrelevant. But for now, it’s reassuring for Washington fans.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter