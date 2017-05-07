Ted, Zach Leonsis Spearhead ‘Free Oubre’ Movement

WASHINGTON — Kelly Oubre is inactive for the Wizards’ Game 4 matchup against the Boston Celtics, but he might have more fans (outside of Boston) than ever.

Oubre is suspended for Game 4 after shoving Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk in Game 3, but some felt he shouldn’t have been suspended due to Olynyk’s rather blatant flop. And given Olynyk’s history of questionable conduct on the court, Oubre had his fair share of supporters around the league.

None was more prominent, however, than Wizards owner Ted Leonsis.

Leonsis wore the Oubre jersey to Game 4 in Washington, as did his son, Zach.

We should probably mention at this point that Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob pulled a similar stunt less than a year ago. When Warriors star Draymond Green was suspended for Game 5, Lacob wore a Green jersey to the contest, only to see his squad fall at home to the eventual champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

If the Wizards lose Game 4, we might never see an owner pull this stunt again.

