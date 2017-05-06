4th Annual 106.7 The Fan Fest a Rousing Success

WASHINGTON — Each year, our “Fan Fest” event draws hundreds of local sports fans, and this year — our fourth — was no different. A rainy day in Chantilly at the NOVA Field House gave way to an incredible showing of fans and supporters, with plenty of local stars and athletes in attendance.

Fans of all ages turned out to hang out with us, play some games and meet famous people. Not bad for a gray Saturday.

Redskins legends Doug Williams and Mark Rypien were onsite to sign autographs and meet fans, and some Redskins of a newer generation, Jamison Crowder and DeAngelo Hall (not pictured), took part, as well.

One of these guys won a Super Bowl. The other guy, @moneymetalcakes, slept in a coffin for two days. #fanfest2017 pic.twitter.com/M46GNEtdsy — The Junkies (@JunksRadio) May 6, 2017

There was a bunny …

… and a dinger was launched.

Chris Russell made a child cry.

The Rooster Effect pic.twitter.com/iTw3PdDRiv — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) May 6, 2017

JP knocked down a few jumpers (and missed many, many more) despite a bad knee.

Awadd did a weird thing for a picture …

… as did EB …

… and Broc

and Thom …

All in all, the day was lots of fun, and if you missed it, well, here’s hoping you make it next year. In the meantime, check out all the photos from the 2017 edition!

