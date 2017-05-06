4th Annual 106.7 The Fan Fest a Rousing Success

May 6, 2017 8:21 PM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Fan Fest

WASHINGTON — Each year, our “Fan Fest” event draws hundreds of local sports fans, and this year — our fourth — was no different. A rainy day in Chantilly at the NOVA Field House gave way to an incredible showing of fans and supporters, with plenty of local stars and athletes in attendance.

Fans of all ages turned out to hang out with us, play some games and meet famous people. Not bad for a gray Saturday.

20170506 121535

(Photo by 106.7 The Fan Street Team)

20170506 122407

(Photo by 106.7 The Fan Street Team)

20170506 122704

(Photo by 106.7 The Fan Street Team)

20170506 122625

(Photo by 106.7 The Fan Street Team)

20170506 121808

(Photo by 106.7 The Fan Street Team)

Redskins legends Doug Williams and Mark Rypien were onsite to sign autographs and meet fans, and some Redskins of a newer generation, Jamison Crowder and DeAngelo Hall (not pictured), took part, as well.

20170506 133223

(Photo by 106.7 The Fan Street Team)

20170506 134559

(Photo by 106.7 The Fan Street Team)

20170506 133441

(Photo by 106.7 The Fan Street Team)

There was a bunny …

… and a dinger was launched.

Chris Russell made a child cry.

JP knocked down a few jumpers (and missed many, many more) despite a bad knee.

20170506 135324

(Photo by 106.7 The Fan Street Team)

Awadd did a weird thing for a picture …

… as did EB

… and Broc

and Thom

All in all, the day was lots of fun, and if you missed it, well, here’s hoping you make it next year. In the meantime, check out all the photos from the 2017 edition!

