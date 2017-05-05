WATCH: Stephen Strasburg Mashes Mammoth Home Run

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg got his first hit of 2017 on Friday night, and he did not get cheated.

The ball landed 404 feet from home plate for the second Major League home run of his career:

At 404 feet, that is the 25th-longest home run of the season hit by a Nationals batter.

Strasburg is a .151 career hitter, which is pretty average for a pitcher, although he did earn a Silver Slugger award once in his career. The hit raises his season average from .000 to .090, and his career average against the Philadelphia Phillies from .189 to .211.

It is also worth noting that Strasburg now has two home runs in his 43 career at-bats, which is pretty decent power in a very small sample size.

Naturally, his teammates were pretty impressed as well:

When you hit the ball 404 ft, you get a FWAHH. Them's the rules. pic.twitter.com/OHSqPSTvr8 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 6, 2017

