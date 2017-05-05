Scot McCloughan’s Wife Is Auctioning His ‘Signature Camo’ Redskins Hat

If the post-Scot McCloughan era has taught us anything it’s that his wife, Jessica, is quite the Twitter follow.
In her latest standout tweet, Jessica McCloughan says she is “selling Scots signature camo hat” on eBay.
There have been 14 bids as of this writing with the bid standing at $76.51 U.S. dollars.
The eBay store also features various other Redskins hats worn and signed by Scot McCloughan, and a Redskins men’s pullover jacket.
A simple Twitter search of “Scot McCloughan camo” yields the following results:
Visit here if you want to bid for the hat.
Follow @1067theFan on Twitter
Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter