Scot McCloughan’s Wife Is Auctioning His ‘Signature Camo’ Redskins Hat

If the post-Scot McCloughan era has taught us anything it’s that his wife, Jessica, is quite the Twitter follow.

In her latest standout tweet, Jessica McCloughan says she is “selling Scots signature camo hat” on eBay.

I'm selling Scots signature camo hat: https://t.co/IRdtXwRZAm — Jessica McCloughan (@JessicaMcCloug1) May 5, 2017

There have been 14 bids as of this writing with the bid standing at $76.51 U.S. dollars.

The eBay store also features various other Redskins hats worn and signed by Scot McCloughan, and a Redskins men’s pullover jacket.

A simple Twitter search of “Scot McCloughan camo” yields the following results:

Scot McCloughan is here. Rocking a camo hat pic.twitter.com/2HPsCaHZPz — Barely In Bounds (@BarelyIn) May 14, 2016

Bro Scot McCloughan got shitfaced at the Tampa airport in a camo Skins hat and hasn't taken it off since. — Bullets fan account (@THE_REAL_ADUB) March 8, 2017

Visit here if you want to bid for the hat.

