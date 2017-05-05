Police Investigate Reported Rape at Caps-Pens Game 4

WASHINGTON — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a report that a woman was raped at PPG Paints Arena, as the Capitals and Penguins were playing Game 4 of their playoff series Wednesday evening.

According to Pittsburgh’s KDKA-TV, a woman filed a report claiming she was raped in a bathroom at the arena, with the alleged incident occurring between periods during the game.

Police confirmed the report was filed shortly after midnight following the game, but would not provide further details as the investigation is ongoing.

The Penguins organization has confirmed they were aware of the alleged incident occurring at their arena but would not provide further comment.

