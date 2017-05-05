Attorney: Charges to Be Dropped in Rockville High School Rape Case

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Attorneys for two rape suspects in Montgomery County say prosecutors will drop charges against the two teens charged with raping a fellow student in athe bathroom of Rockville High School.

#BREAKING Prosecutors: After investigation, facts don't support Rockville High case Rape charges DROPPED. Montano, 17, RELEASED. @wusa9 — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) May 5, 2017

Seventeen-year-old Jose Montano and 18-year-old Henry Sanchez were charged with assaulting the 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School in March, but The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2qzvuSO) reports that Sanchez’ attorney Andrew Jezic was told Thursday his client’s charges would be dropped.

Montgomery County Superintendent Jack Smith sent home a letter about the news of the charges being dropped.

Letter from @MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith about rape charges being dropped against Jose Montano pic.twitter.com/y2r24LuaDs — Heather Curtis (@HeatherMCurtis1) May 5, 2017

Attorneys for Montano, say his charges were dropped Friday morning. They do expect him to face child pornography charges though.

Attorneys for former Rockville High rape suspect furious Montano charged w child porn, but not girl, 14, who allegedly sent video. @wusa9 — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) May 5, 2017

Lawyers say federal #ICE agents at Rockville courthouse to grab former high school rape suspect when he's released. @wusa9 — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) May 5, 2017

The case got national attention after the White House called it an example of why the president wants to crack down on illegal immigration.

Officials say Sanchez came to the U.S. from Guatemala illegally. Montano’s lawyers say he came from El Salvador to live with relatives who are citizens.

