Woman Set on Fire at D.C. Motel, Police Say

WASHINGTON — Authorities say a woman was set on fire by a man she knew at a Washington, D.C., hotel.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo says firefighters were called to the motel in northeast Washington for a report of a person on fire on Wednesday night. He says they didn’t find a fire, but one person was taken to a hospital.

The Washington Post reports that officials say the woman had burns on her chest and neck. Police say the woman knew the man who is believed to have burned her, but he fled before authorities arrived. No arrests have been made and police didn’t have a description of the man.

Police say the woman’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press and CBS D.C. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)