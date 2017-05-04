Wizards Take 1st-Quarter Dominance to a New High

WASHINGTON — The Wizards held a 14-point lead on the Boston Celtics after the first quarter in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They lost that game by 12.

They led the Celtics by 13 points after the first frame in Game 2, and they dropped that game by 10 points in overtime.

By the time the first quarter of Game 3 wrapped up shortly after 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the Wizards had jumped out to a whopping 22-point lead thanks mostly to a 22-0 run. Twenty-two to zero! The game was tied at 12, and then the Wizards were winning 34-12!

How great have the Wizards been in first quarters so far this series? Let’s defer to @nbastats for this one:

The @WashWizards 119 first-quarter points are the most through the first 3 games of a series in #NBAPlayoffs history. pic.twitter.com/dRucEOaeG9 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 5, 2017

Here are some of the highlights of the latest first quarter:

Clock winding down? You know who to call. #WizCeltics pic.twitter.com/rOkJiOP6Nm — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 5, 2017

The @WashWizards explode for a 22-0 run in the 1Q. They lead @celtics 39-17 on ESPN. Bojan/Porter: 9 points each. pic.twitter.com/N5KeYqJB9r — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2017

For the first time in the series, the Wizards held on through the second quarter. At halftime, Washington maintained a 23-point lead.

