Teenager Steals AR-15, Shotgun From Md. Police Officer

May 4, 2017 7:26 PM

KENSINGTON, Md. — A high school junior in Montgomery Country who was arrested driving a stolen car also had a military-style rifle that had been stolen from a police car.

An AR-15 rifle and shotgun were stolen from an unmarked Rockville police cruiser’s trunk on April 29, per police.

Montgomery County police say 18-year-old Mario Granado Alvarado was arrested Monday near Albert Einstein High School in Kensington. They said a school resource officer discovered Alvarado was driving a stolen car and had the missing police rifle in the trunk.

Alvarado is charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and faces multiple firearms offenses, police said Wednesday. They also say the shotgun was recovered from another stolen car officers located near the school, and a 15-year-old was arrested.

