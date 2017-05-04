Maryland Police Officer Charged with Extortion, Sex Offense

May 4, 2017 12:10 PM
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A police officer in Maryland is facing charges after authorities say he used his position to solicit sex.

Anne Arundel County police said in a statement Wednesday that detectives interviewed a woman last month who said Detective Brian Houseman made unwanted sexual advances and persuaded her to have sex, suggesting he could “put in a good word” for an associate facing charges.

Police say their investigation linked Houseman, 44, to other inappropriate activity. Police say Houseman made inappropriate sexual comments to a suspect in a stalking case and paid for sex while on duty.

Houseman was arrested Tuesday and charged with sex offense, assault, prostitution, misconduct in office and extortion. Police say Houseman was assigned to administrative duties when the investigation began.

Court records don’t list a lawyer for Houseman.

Read the full statement from Anne Arundel County police here.

