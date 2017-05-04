WATCH: Kelly Oubre Ejected After Violently Shoving Kelly Olynyk

WASHINGTON — The Wizards and Celtics really don’t like each other. We knew this before Thursday night.
But this won’t exactly help relations between the two teams.
Kelly Oubre, incensed after a hard screen that appeared to catch him high, sprinted toward Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk and hit him with a violent two-handed shove to the chest, sending Olynyk flying and setting off a near-brawl.
Oubre was predictably ejected from the contest, and a suspension for Game 4 is possible.
