WATCH: Kelly Oubre Ejected After Violently Shoving Kelly Olynyk

May 4, 2017 8:56 PM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Kelly Oubre, Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON — The Wizards and Celtics really don’t like each other. We knew this before Thursday night.

But this won’t exactly help relations between the two teams.

Kelly Oubre, incensed after a hard screen that appeared to catch him high, sprinted toward Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk and hit him with a violent two-handed shove to the chest, sending Olynyk flying and setting off a near-brawl.

Oubre was predictably ejected from the contest, and a suspension for Game 4 is possible.

