Redskins Consulted Dr. James Andrews on Draft Picks

WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen shared some interesting nuggets with SiriusXM on Wednesday, focusing on the health and prognosis of his 2017 draft picks with injury histories and concerns.

Perhaps the most interesting is the length that the team went to, to ensure that players like Jonathan Allen (shoulders) and Fabian Moreau (pectoral) would be healthy and productive in 2017:

Bruce Allen on @SiriusXMNFL: We had one phone call to Dr. James Andrews about all the Alabama guys to clear them. #Redskins — Scott Jennings (@HunterLoganX) May 3, 2017

Dr. James Andrews is one of the most respected sports physicians and surgeons in the world, working with some of the biggest names in athletics. He has a long-standing relationship with the Redskins, traveling from his offices in Alabama and Florida to attend Redskins’ home games and travel on the road during the season.

He has made other headlines in the past, as a key figure in the handling of players like Robert Griffin III, making diagnoses and influencing the timetable for their returns.

Andrews also serves as the team doctor for the Auburn Tigers, which are chief rivals of the Alabama Crimson Tide, where the Redskins invested each of their first two draft picks. Bruce Allen reiterated in his interview that the team did not expect Jonathan Allen to be available at No. 17, where the team brass selected him with confidence, thanks in part to Andrews’ clearance.

Another interesting injury note for third-round pick Fabian Moreau, who slipped in the draft after injuring his pectoral muscle during pre-draft workouts. The feeling among many draftniks is that Moreau could have been a first-round selection if not for the injury, and analyst Mike Mayock called him a future starter.

While the news reported during and shortly after the draft is the Moreau would likely be available late in training camp, Allen suggested that timeline was accelerated:

Bruce Allen on Fabian Moreau: According to our medical team he should be able to go by the time camp comes. We had him rated very high #HTTR — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) May 3, 2017

One other interesting note is that Allen targeted collegiate leaders that have potential to wear captain’s C patches in the NFL:

Bruce Allen on Samaje Perine: Tough, physical player who is tough to bring down. We look for future captains with the guys we took this yr — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) May 3, 2017

Anytime a team can draft future captains, it means that it drafted starters capable of making a major impact on the field. For the Redskins’ sake, hopefully Allen is right.

