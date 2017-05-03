Montgomery County to Begin Carding Anyone Purchasing Alcohol

May 3, 2017 12:41 PM
ROCKVILLE, Md. — County officials in Maryland have announced a new policy for buying alcohol.

WRC-TV of Washington reports (http://bit.ly/2oTB6r0 ) officials in the county north of the U.S. capital announced anyone purchasing alcohol will soon be carded regardless of how old they look.

Montgomery County liquor control director Robert Dorfman says starting July 1 employees at all 27 county-run liquor stores will ask for age identification. Officials say the new rule will protect employees from subjective carding.

Dorfman says the change will align the county’s liquor stores with what many local restaurants and beer and wine sellers already do when carding customers.

The previous policy required liquor store employees to check the ID of customers who appear younger than 35 years old.

