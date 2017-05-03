Mack Hollins: From Montgomery County to the NFL

Mack Hollins, a graduate of Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Congrats to Wootton alumni @mackhollins, WR, UNC for getting drafted today by the @Eagles in the 4th round, #118 overall! — Wootton Sports (@WoottonSports) April 29, 2017

The 6-foot-4, 221-pound Maryland native played his collegiate football at North Carolina Chapel Hill, where was a former walk-on.

He had 16 catches for 309 yards and four touchdowns before getting hurt during his senior campaign. The Eagles reportedly deemed Hollins worthy of a second-round pick if he didn’t suffer the broken collarbone.

Although Hollins doesn’t have the volume a lot of NFL teams look for, he was a big-play receiver in college, averaging 20.6 yards per catch and scoring on 25 percent of his receptions.

Former Shepherd University wide receiver Billy Brown, who played at Gaithersburg High School, was also signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

The Eagles drafted Wootton alum, Mack Hollins, in the 4th rd. They also signed Gaithersburg alum, Billy Brown, as an undrafted free agent. pic.twitter.com/lXBgHfindy — The MoCo Show (@TheMoCoShow) April 30, 2017

This is Redskins land but maybe we can show the local products some love here and there? Naw, probably not but it’s still kinda cool, can’t deny that.

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter